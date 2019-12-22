Man in custody after woman’s ‘suspicious’ death

A person is in custody after a girl died from accidents sustained in what cops described as an assault Sunday afternoon.

Toronto Police say they had been referred to as round 2:40 p.m. to the Harbord St. and Brunswick Ave. space, close to Bathurst and Bloor Sts., the place officers discovered a girl with critical accidents.

She was taken by way of emergency run to hospital however died.

Police say her demise is being “treated as suspicious” and a person is in custody.

No different data was instantly out there.