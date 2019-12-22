News

Man in custody after woman’s ‘suspicious’ death

December 23, 2019
1 Min Read

A person is in custody after a girl died from accidents sustained in what cops described as an assault Sunday afternoon.

Toronto Police say they had been referred to as round 2:40 p.m. to the Harbord St. and Brunswick Ave. space, close to Bathurst and Bloor Sts., the place officers discovered a girl with critical accidents.

She was taken by way of emergency run to hospital however died.

Police say her demise is being “treated as suspicious” and a person is in custody.

No different data was instantly out there.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment