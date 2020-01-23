Man in his 20s is arrested over ‘suspicious’ loss of life of lady in her 60s who died of head accidents in north-east London
By Mark Duell for MailOnline
A person in his 20s has been arrested after the suspicious loss of life of a girl in her 60s in London final evening.
Police discovered the lady struggling head accidents after being known as to a street in Chingford, North East London, at 11.35pm yesterday.
The girl was pronounced useless on the scene, and the person was arrested and brought to a police station in North London. Officers consider they knew one another.
Detectives consider they know the id of the useless lady and say they’re working to tell her subsequent of kin. A autopsy examination can be held.
The incident befell on Waverley Avenue within the Chingford Mount space. The street has a median home worth of £490,000 – simply above the common for the E4 space.
Any witnesses are requested to name police on 101 quoting reference 8609/jan22. Data will be given anonymously by the charity Crimestoppers.
