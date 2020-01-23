News

Man in his 20s is arrested over ‘suspicious’ death of woman in her 60s

January 23, 2020
2 Min Read

Man in his 20s is arrested over ‘suspicious’ loss of life of lady in her 60s who died of head accidents in north-east London

  • Police discovered lady struggling head accidents in Chingford, North East London,
  • Girl was pronounced useless after officers had been known as at 11.35pm yesterday
  • Man in his 20s was arrested and brought to a police station in North London

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: | Up to date:

A person in his 20s has been arrested after the suspicious loss of life of a girl in her 60s in London final evening.

Police discovered the lady struggling head accidents after being known as to a street in Chingford, North East London, at 11.35pm yesterday.

The girl was pronounced useless on the scene, and the person was arrested and brought to a police station in North London. Officers consider they knew one another.

Police had been known as to a street in Chingford, North East London, at 11.35pm yesterday

Detectives consider they know the id of the useless lady and say they’re working to tell her subsequent of kin. A autopsy examination can be held. 

The incident befell on Waverley Avenue within the Chingford Mount space. The street has a median home worth of £490,000 – simply above the common for the E4 space. 

Any witnesses are requested to name police on 101 quoting reference 8609/jan22. Data will be given anonymously by the charity Crimestoppers.

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment