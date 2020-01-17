News

Man in Littleton fires gun at his girlfriend, sets apartment porch on fire, police say

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

A person fired two gunshots at his girlfriend throughout an argument Thursday earlier than setting fireplace to an condo porch in Littleton. The girl was not hit by the gunfire.

The home violence incident occurred on the Pinnacle at Mountain Gate Flats, 4600 West Mineral Drive, police stated in a information launch.

Officers responding to the hearth discovered the person on the porch. He was taken into custody with out additional incident. The girl had fled the condo after the photographs had been fired, at concerning the time the porch was set ablaze. She requested bystanders to name 911, the discharge stated.

South Metro Hearth Rescue responded to the incident and doused the hearth, which was contained to the porch.

Police didn’t determine the suspect who was arrested.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment