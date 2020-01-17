Man in Littleton fires gun at his girlfriend, sets apartment porch on fire, police say

A person fired two gunshots at his girlfriend throughout an argument Thursday earlier than setting fireplace to an condo porch in Littleton. The girl was not hit by the gunfire.

The home violence incident occurred on the Pinnacle at Mountain Gate Flats, 4600 West Mineral Drive, police stated in a information launch.

Officers responding to the hearth discovered the person on the porch. He was taken into custody with out additional incident. The girl had fled the condo after the photographs had been fired, at concerning the time the porch was set ablaze. She requested bystanders to name 911, the discharge stated.

South Metro Hearth Rescue responded to the incident and doused the hearth, which was contained to the porch.

Police didn’t determine the suspect who was arrested.