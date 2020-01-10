Man in Scotland accused of having sex with fence, minibus while drunk

It seems to be a case of a person getting wooden on the sight of a picket fence.

An aged couple instructed a Scottish courtroom this week they had been stunned to see a person – who seemed to be drunk – pull his pants down, masturbate and simulate having intercourse with a fence and the hood of a minibus, reviews the Dunfermline Press.

David Bruce, 36, denies he dedicated an offence of public indecency on Could 25.

George Nisbet, 76, instructed courtroom he was strolling his canine that day when the incident occurred and went inside his home.

From an upstairs window, he and his spouse Kathleen Nisbet, 63, witnessed the person urinating in opposition to a picket fence.

“He then started rubbing his private parts up and down on the fence. It was as if he was trying to have sex with the fence,” stated George Nisbet.

“He threw himself in front of a minibus and started rubbing himself on it like he had been doing with the fence. His trousers fell down and he took a dive on the path of one of the houses.”

Kathleen Nisbet testified she heard somebody singing outdoors and thought it was a soccer supporter celebrating a victory.

“Then I heard banging and looked outside,” she stated. “There was a man singing at the top of his voice.”

She then noticed the person bounce onto the hood of a minibus and tried to have intercourse with the automobile.

“He was making thrusting movements and by this time his trousers were down,” she stated.

“He was wandering about with his trousers at his ankles and then approached a woman. He was staggering about and then started masturbating for two or three minutes. Eventually, he fell on somebody’s path.”

Don Simpson, 47, who drove the eight-seat minibus, observed a person who appeared very intoxicated on his route.

“He dropped his trousers and they fell to his ankles,” Simpson instructed the courtroom. “He clambered onto the bonnet and started simulating sex. His hips were moving back and forwards.”

The trial resumes Feb. three.