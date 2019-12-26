News

Man injured as gunfire erupts in Regent Park on Christmas Day

December 26, 2019
A Christmas Day taking pictures in Regent Park left one man with critical accidents.

Toronto Police say gunfire erupted close to Dundas and Sackville Sts. — east of Parliament St. — round 11 p.m.

Officers responded to the realm after receiving “reports of multiple gunshots” and “people running from the area,” Const. Alex Li tweeted Wednesday night time.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Dundas St E & Sackville St

– reviews of a number of gunshots heard

– officers o/s

– reviews of individuals operating away from the realm

– no suspect description presently

– will replace#GO2484713

^al

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2019

He mentioned a male sufferer was discovered affected by a gunshot wound and his accidents are believed to be “serious.”

No description of a suspect was instantly launched.

