Man injured as gunfire erupts in Regent Park on Christmas Day

A Christmas Day taking pictures in Regent Park left one man with critical accidents.
Toronto Police say gunfire erupted close to Dundas and Sackville Sts. — east of Parliament St. — round 11 p.m.
Officers responded to the realm after receiving “reports of multiple gunshots” and “people running from the area,” Const. Alex Li tweeted Wednesday night time.
SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:
Dundas St E & Sackville St
– reviews of a number of gunshots heard
– officers o/s
– reviews of individuals operating away from the realm
– no suspect description presently
– will replace#GO2484713
^al
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2019
He mentioned a male sufferer was discovered affected by a gunshot wound and his accidents are believed to be “serious.”
No description of a suspect was instantly launched.
