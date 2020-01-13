Man is hospitalised with ‘three-day erection after taking sexual stimulant used for breeding bulls’

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Printed: 06:24 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:26 EST, 13 January 2020

A person has been hospitalised with a ‘three-day’ erection after taking a sexual stimulant ‘used for breeding bulls’ in Mexico.

The person, who has not been named, obtained pressing surgical procedure at Specialist Hospital 270 within the US-Mexico border metropolis of Reynosa after checking in with the persistent situation.

He took the medication as he was planning to have intercourse with a 30-year-old lady, experiences Peruvian newspaper La Republica.

‘He was hospitalised within the Specialised Hospital 270 of town of Reynosa’, Medical doctors informed the newspaper.

‘He had taken a sexual stimulant which he had purchased in Veracruz, utilized by farmers in that area to invigorate bulls for insemination.’

The person is reported to have travelled to Veracruz, in east Mexico, to buy the stimulant used for cattle.

There have been no updates on his situation following the surgical procedure.