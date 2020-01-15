Man is knifed to death and another left fighting for life in hospital after stabbing in street

By Ed Riley For Mailonline

Printed: 08:08 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:26 EST, 15 January 2020

A person has been knifed to demise and one other left preventing for all times in a double stabbing in broad daylight in the present day.

Police and ambulance crews have been known as to Tachbrook Highway, in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire simply earlier than 11am.

One man died on the scene whereas one other man was rushed to hospital. Police have cordoned off the realm whereas forensics groups conduct a fingertip search.

The realm the place the assault occurred is within the coronary heart of the coed space within the city.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police mentioned: ‘We’re responding to a report of two folks being stabbed in Tachbrook Highway, Leamington Spa.

‘One male has been declared useless on the scene and one other taken to hospital.

‘The incident was reported to police at 11.01am.

‘Anybody with info that would assist police with their enquiries ought to name 101 quoting incident 137 of January 15.’

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service mentioned: ‘West Midlands Ambulance Service was known as to reviews of a stabbing involving two folks on Tachbrook Highway in Leamington at 10.58am this morning.

‘Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

‘Ambulance workers arrived to seek out two sufferers, each males, who had sustained severe accidents.

‘Regardless of the perfect efforts of ambulance workers, one man was sadly confirmed deceased on scene.

‘A second man obtained superior trauma care from ambulance workers earlier than being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to a serious trauma centre for additional emergency care.’