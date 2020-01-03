Man is stabbed to death in north London in the first murder in the capital in 2020

By James Wooden For Mailonline

3 January 2020

A person has been stabbed to loss of life in north London this night within the first homicide within the capital this 12 months.

Police raced to Finsbury Park at round 6.50pm following reviews a person had been stabbed.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene however the sufferer – aged in his 30s – was pronounced useless at 7.42pm.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances proceed.

The stabbing comes after the variety of murders in London final 12 months hit its highest stage in additional than a decade with 147 recorded – greater than half of whom have been stabbed.

September and June have been the joint bloodiest months of the 12 months within the capital with 17 homicides every, adopted by July which had 16 and March and December with 15.

The 2019 charge broke final 12 months’s complete of 133 by early December – and is the best stage recorded since 2008 when Scotland Yard investigated 154 deaths.

The whole compiled by MailOnline consists of murders and manslaughters recorded by the Met, British Transport Police and Metropolis of London Police.

The youngest homicide sufferer was Riley Fauvrell, who died aged simply 5 days after being delivered by an emergency C-section in Thornton Heath, South London.

Riley’s mom Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was stabbed to loss of life in June whereas pregnant with him. Her ex-partner Aaron McKenzie, 25, has since pleaded not responsible to homicide.

The oldest sufferer was Dorothy Woolmer, 89, who was raped and murdered at dwelling in Tottenham in August. Reece Dempster, 23, was charged however has not but pleaded.

Some 17 of the victims have been youngsters – together with 12 youngsters and 5 kids aged below two – and the imply common age of all 147 folks killed was 32.