Man killed as bullets fly through patio door into Scarborough home

A sprawling hydro discipline, opened fence gate and yellow police cones lead as much as a blown out sliding glass door of a Scarborough townhouse the place a 25-year-old was gunned down early Saturday.

As rain pelted the advanced at 367 Army Tr., close to Neilson and Ellesmere Rds., Toronto Police Murder detectives and Forensics officers went door-to-door speaking to space residents and sealed up a silver four-door Acura parked out entrance of the house.

A lonely police SUV guarded the rear of the houses with shared backyards full of soccer, footballs, barbecues and patio furnishings coated up for the winter.

A path simply west of the capturing scene was cordoned off at each ends with yellow police tape.



Toronto Police Murder Det.-Sgt. Rob North leads fellow officers alongside a path at a townhouse advanced at 367 Army Tr., in Scarborough, the place a person, 25, was killed by gunshots fired by a glass patio door on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Jack Boland/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Murder Det.-Sgt. Rob North mentioned the lethal capturing — town’s second homicide of the 12 months — occurred round 2 a.m.

When requested if a battle or altercation occurred inside or outdoors the townhouse he responded “no.”

It’s believed the shooter or shooters could have approached the rear of the townhouse by a gate within the lengthy fenceline.

“We believe that the shots were fired somewhere from the backyard into the residence and our deceased was in the house at the time,” North mentioned. “From what we are seeing at least one person fired multiple gunshots through the sliding glass patio doors.”

“I can say he (the victim) did not live at the residence, he was a frequent visitor at the residence and we are in the process of notifying next-of-kin,” the veteran investigator added.

The sufferer, whose title was not instantly launched, the place rushed to hospital the place he was later pronounced lifeless.

Indicators posted across the fenceline counsel CCTV cameras within the space have been reside and recording.

North urged anybody with data that would assist in the investigation, or motorists with sprint cam video who have been driving by the world on the time, to name the Murder Unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

[email protected]