Man Killed, Body Buried In His Farm Over Due Payment In Maharashtra: Cops

Nagpur:

A postmaster was killed over fee of contract farming dues close to Nagpur in Maharashtra, police mentioned on Thursday.

Three accused within the case, who buried the sufferer’s physique in his personal farm in Kachurwarhi, had been arrested on Thursday.

The sufferer, Ashok Dhaniram Wadibhasme, was a postmaster and likewise owned 4 acres of agriculture land.

The 54-year-old used to stay in Nagpur with household and are available to Kachurwarhi every day by prepare, mentioned Inspector of Ramtek police station Dilip Thakur.

After workplace hours on January 6, Ashok Wadibhasme went to the native vegetable market within the night, however didn’t return residence, he mentioned.

His cell phone was additionally switched off. His relations launched a seek for him and later lodged a lacking individual’s grievance with the Ramtek police, Mr Thakur mentioned.

Throughout the probe, the police suspected Ashok Wadibhasme might have been killed, he mentioned.

Performing on a tip-off, the police on Thursday rounded up one Bhagwan Dokrimare on suspicion of his involvement within the crime.

Throughout interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime and likewise confirmed the spot within the sufferer’s farm the place he was buried, Thakur mentioned.

The police dug out the semi-decomposed physique of Ashok Wadibhasme and despatched it for autopsy.

The sufferer had rented his farm to the accused on contract. Nevertheless, delay by the accused in fee for contract farming had usually led to heated alternate of phrases between the 2, the inspector mentioned.

Indignant over common cellphone calls of the sufferer for pending dues, the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill him, he mentioned.

The accused known as Wadibhasme on the farm on January 6 night and strangled him utilizing a rope, Mr Thakur mentioned.

He then buried the physique within the farm with the assistance of two associates, Hemraj Shravan Bhalme, 36, and Gopichand Kalasarpe, 34, the police officer mentioned.

The police arrested the three accused and charged them below IPC sections 302 (homicide), 120-b (felony conspiracy) 201 (inflicting disappearance of proof of offence) and 34 (acts executed by a number of individuals in furtherance of frequent intention), he added.