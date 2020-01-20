January 19, 2020 | eight:38pm

A person died after being slashed by a razor hooked up to a rooster throughout a cock struggle in India, a report stated Sunday.

The sufferer, 55-year-old Saripalli Venkateswara Rao, was on the animal loss of life match in Pragadavaram village on Jan. 17 when one of many birds jerked free from a handler and slashed him within the abdomen with the razor, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Venkateswara Rao bled to loss of life from the wound, in response to the report.

Cockfights have been outlawed in India in 1960, however stay widespread in some areas of the nation, in response to the report.

Fighters groom birds within the nation, feeding them protein-rich diets and giving them steroids in order that they develop massive and might trigger extra harm within the cock-fighting ring.