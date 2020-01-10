Man Killed In Accident, Mob Sets 3 Buses Ablaze In Kolkata

The set three buses on hearth in Kolkata’s Mominpur, the police mentioned. (Representational)

Kolkata:

Three buses had been set on hearth and some others had been vandalised by a mob after a person was run over and killed by a rushing bus within the Kolkata’s Mominpur space on Friday, police mentioned.

Two buses had been racing in opposition to one another on Remount Highway in Mominpur space when one bus ran over and killed a person, a senior police officer mentioned.

Quickly a mob gathered on the spot and set three buses on hearth and vandalised a number of others to protest the incident.

Police rushed to the world and introduced the state of affairs underneath management, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Meeraj Khalid mentioned.

“The situation is under control. This incident (mob violence) happened following an accident. We are trying to identify those involved in the matter,” Mr Khalid mentioned.

The motive force and the conductor of the bus had been arrested, one other police officer mentioned.

Up to now, no person has been arrested in reference to the vandalism however policemen are deployed within the space, he mentioned.