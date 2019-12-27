News

Man killed in Etobicoke shooting: Reports of machine gun fire

December 27, 2019
A person has died in hospital following a capturing at an Etobicoke apartment car parking zone early Friday.

Toronto Police situated the sufferer round 1 a.m. exterior 6 Eva Rd., close to Burnhamthorpe Rd. and The West Mall, affected by life-threatening gunshot wounds and officers assisted medics with a run to the hospital the place he was later pronounced useless.

No suspect description was instantly launched however there have been reviews of a white automobile chasing a black automobile.

And a few space residents reportedly described listening to what seemed like machine gun hearth.

