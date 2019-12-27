Man killed in Etobicoke shooting: Reports of machine gun fire

A person has died in hospital following a capturing at an Etobicoke apartment car parking zone early Friday.
Toronto Police situated the sufferer round 1 a.m. exterior 6 Eva Rd., close to Burnhamthorpe Rd. and The West Mall, affected by life-threatening gunshot wounds and officers assisted medics with a run to the hospital the place he was later pronounced useless.
No suspect description was instantly launched however there have been reviews of a white automobile chasing a black automobile.
And a few space residents reportedly described listening to what seemed like machine gun hearth.
