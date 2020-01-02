Denver police are investigating an officer-involved taking pictures that ended within the demise of a person through the early hours of New 12 months’s Day.

Police tweeted shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday that there had been a taking pictures involving an officer within the 900 block of S. Irving Avenue.

Police mentioned an “adult male suspect was declared deceased” however that no officers have been injured within the incident.

No additional particulars have been out there in regards to the taking pictures late Wednesday.