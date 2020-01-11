Man Kills Grocery Store Owner Over Rs 250 Owned To Him

The person killed a store proprietor over a problem of Rs 250 dues, the police stated. (Representational)

Ghaziabad:

A Ghaziabad man killed a neighborhood grocery retailer proprietor over a difficulty that concerned Rs 250 due, police stated.

A grocery dealer named Arun was allegedly shot useless by Jitendra.

Jitendra, who is thought to buy proprietor, got here together with one other man named Akash on December 18 final 12 months and killed Arun, knowledgeable Neeraj Kumar Jadoun, Extra Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghaziabad.

The police have to date detained Jitendra and are searching for Akash who has been lacking because the crime happened.