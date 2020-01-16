Man kills pregnant wife; burns, chops body in Rae Bareli

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













A person in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for strangulating his pregnant spouse, chopping her physique, floor it, burning after which dumping it on the outskirts of Rae Bareli district.

Urmila (27) and Ravindra Kumar (35) had been married since 2011 and the couple has two daughters, aged seven and 11. In line with the police, Ravindra wished a boy within the household and was suspecting that Urmila would ship a child woman once more.

It was their elder daughter who witnessed the crime, reached her maternal grandmother’s home and narrated the incident. She mentioned that her grandfather Karam Chandra and uncles Sanjeev and Brijesh had been additionally concerned in her mom’s homicide.

Appearing on a criticism by the sufferer’s household, the police arrested the accused Ravindra and recovered the charred stays which have been despatched to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for DNA profiling.

“After a complaint by the woman’s family, a team visited Ravindra’s home and informed Deeh police. Cops tried to trace the woman but failed. On January 10, Urmila’s sister Vidya Devi reached Deeh police station and lodged a report against Ravindra accusing him of killing her sister,” Circle Officer (CO) Vineet Singh mentioned.

“We roped in an officer from Childline and talked to the girl who narrated how her mother was subjected to brutality on January 4,” the CO mentioned.

Six groups had been fashioned which arrested all of the accused on Tuesday.

Kumar broke down throughout interrogation and confessed that following an argument, he strangulated his spouse in a match of rage and chopped the physique with a sharp-edged weapon earlier than grinding the items in a flour mill.

He mentioned he burnt the stays, packed the ash in a gunny bag and dumped it in thickets Four-km away from his home.

