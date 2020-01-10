Man Kills Wife, 2 Year-Old-Child 'To Start New Family' In Jaipur: Police

Police stated that man had strained relations together with his spouse. (Representational)

Jaipur:

Three days after the brutal homicide of a lady and her two-year-old toddler, police on Friday arrested the sufferer’s husband and a contract killer within the case.

Police stated Rohit Tiwari had employed contract killer Raj, alias Surabh Chaudhary, as he had strained relations together with his spouse Shweta Tiwari (30) and needed to begin a brand new household.

The position of one among Chaudhary’s relative can be being investigated.

“The conspiracy was hatched on January 3 at a hotel near the Jaipur airport. Rohit paid Rs 20,000 in advance to the killer. Rohit had planned the murder of his wife and son to start a new family as his the relationship with his wife was strained right from their marriage,” stated Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

He stated the accused had tried to undertaking it as a case of kidnapping and extortion.

Rohit had are available contact of his good friend Hari Singh whereas working in at an organization in Udaipur.

Singh had launched him to his brother-in-law Saurabh when Tiwari was transferred to Jaipur.

All three had household relations with one another.

On January 7, Saurabh attacked Shweta with a heavy object and slit her throat with a knife after which strangled her son and hit him with a heavy object on his head, police stated.

He then dumped the physique of the toddler at a secluded place behind their condominium, situated at Distinctive Tower in Pratap Nagar.

“The role of Hari Singh will be interrogated and he will be arrested if found involved in the case,” Mr Srivastava stated.

On Tuesday, Shweta Tiwari’s physique was discovered mendacity in a pool of blood at her condominium.

Her son’s physique was discovered a day later.

Rohit Tiwari had registered a case of homicide, kidnapping and extortion on the Pratap Nagar police station.

Saurabh Chaudhary had taken away the girl’s cell phone and later known as her husband to demand a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to undertaking it as a kidnapping and extortion case.