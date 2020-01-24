January 24, 2020 | 12:25am

Native authorities be part of the U.S. Coast Guard on the search of an individual who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship simply off Puerto Rico’s north shore.

A Florida man jumped to his loss of life from a cruise ship billed because the “World’s Largest Gay Cruise” that was docked off the coast of Puerto Rico, a report mentioned Thursday.

The person, a 46-year-old from Naples, jumped off the Royal Caribbean cruise ship at about 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, NBC Information reported.

Crew members from the Oasis of the Seas reviewed video footage of the person’s deadly plunge and decided he’d purposefully jumped from the ship.

Rescue divers from Puerto Rico police companies recovered his physique a number of hours later.

The cruise was chartered by Atlantis Occasions, which was operating a visit billed because the “World’s Largest Gay Cruise.”