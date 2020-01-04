January four, 2020 | 12:27am

The suspect getting into a comfort retailer in Galliano, La. Louisiana authorities are attempting to establish a person who left obvious designer luggage holding medicine, a gun, money and a digital scale Lafourche Parish Sheriff Workplace

GALLIANO, La. — Louisiana authorities are perplexed over why a person left obvious designer luggage holding medicine, a gun, money and a digital scale in a comfort retailer.

The person went into the shop early Thursday and put the Louis Vuitton and Gucci luggage on a chair, in accordance with a information launch Friday.

“The employee said he offered her $100 to ‘keep his bag,’” Lt. Brennan Matherne, spokesman for Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, stated in an interview. “I don’t know if his intention was for her to hold onto the bag until he came back or what.”

The employee declined, and the person walked out with out the baggage, the information launch stated. A buyer later identified that considered one of them held a handgun, which turned out to be stolen from neighboring Terrebonne Parish. It additionally held money and a digital scale, whereas the opposite bag held the drug Suboxone and suspected methamphetamine, in accordance with the assertion.

Surveillance cameras acquired pictures of the person and deputies hope to establish him.

“We haven’t positively identified him … but have gotten a couple tips already,” Matherne stated after the discharge and pictures have been posted on the sheriff’s internet and Fb pages. “These images are pretty good, so we feel confident we’ll be able to get him identified.”