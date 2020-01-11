January 11, 2020 | four:41pm

A person died after being attacked by a canine on a avenue known as Pug Lane — and the canine’s proprietor has been charged with homicide.

Police responding to a 911 name in Conway, Kentucky, early Friday “were met by an overly aggressive dog” attacking a person and the canine’s proprietor, Melissa Wolke, in line with NBC affiliate Lex18.

Neighbors witnessed Wolke, 38, giving her pit bull instructions to assault the (now deceased) man, in line with the report.

The sufferer had canine bites on his face and head, nevertheless it’s unclear if the canine bites killed him, stated Trooper Scottie Pennington of the Kentucky State Police, who advised the station the pit bull, named Denali, was put down “in the interest of their safety.”

Wolke advised cops she was going “redneck” on the sufferer.

An post-mortem is being executed to find out if the person died by “gun shot, a dog bite, or heart attack,” Pennington stated.