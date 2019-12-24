Man miraculously SURVIVES after falling into tiger enclosure

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:15 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:15 EST, 24 December 2019

A person was attacked by a tiger after he fell into the animal’s enclosure at a zoo in Saudi Arabia.

Surprising video reveals the person on his again because the Bengali tigress mauls at his higher physique at Riyadh Zoo.

The person has been recognized by native media stories as Mohammed Abdul Mohsen, a 24-year-old Sudanese expat.

A person was attacked by a tiger after he fell into the animal’s enclosure at a zoo in Saudi Arabia

Zoo staff have been alerted to the scene at round 10.30am and proceeded to fireplace sedative pictures on the animal

Zoo staff have been alerted to the scene at round 10.30am to seek out the tiger attacking the person.

They proceeded to fireplace sedative pictures on the animal.

Zoo keepers have been then capable of rescue Mohson from the pit, in accordance with a press release from the Riyadh Municipality.

The sufferer sustained accidents to his neck and toes and was rushed to hospital the place he’s in a secure situation and recovering from his accidents.

Sufferer Mohammed Abdul Mohsen, 24, giving an interview from his hospital mattress following the incident

There are conflicting accounts of how the 24-year-old got here to be within the tiger pit, with some stories stating that he intentionally climbed into the pit utilizing a rope and even expressed a need to coach the animals.

Mohson has himself refuted this, claiming in an interview that he by accident fell into the realm after turning into dizzy and passing out.

An investigation has been launched.