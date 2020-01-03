Man, Missing For 6 Years After Floods In Kedarnath, Reunited With Family

Jameel Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Sitarganj, was discovered by the police in an outdated age residence

Jameel Ahmed Ansari, who was presumed to be useless by his household, was reunited with them after six years attributable to ”Operation Smile” performed by Uttarakhand police to hint lacking individuals.

His household had presumed that he had handed away in 2013 Kedarnath floods, which left many useless and a number of other untraceable.

Sixty-two-year outdated Ansari, a resident of Sitarganj, was discovered by the police in an outdated age residence at Gopeshwar in Chamoli district the place he had been dwelling for the previous two years as he had no cash to return to residence. Police officers managed to hint his whereabouts after placing up his image on social media. He was recognized by his nephew.

“I had no money to return. I was a construction worker when the floods came. I stayed at an old age home for two-three years. I am happy to be reunited with my family. I will not go anywhere else now,” Mr Ansari stated.

His spouse Mobin Ansari and elder son travelled to Gopeshwar and the police handed him to them on January 1.

“I searched for him everywhere. He went missing during Uttarakhand floods. The police received his photo and we received information from one of our relatives. We have already spent so much money in trying to trace him,” Mobin Ansari stated.