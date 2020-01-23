Man offers to help stranded mother after her car broke down in exchange for bra photo

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

A ‘good Samaritan’ provided to assist a stranded mom after her automotive broke down – however provided that she despatched him topless pics in change.

Bethany Pywell’s automotive refused to start out as she and her buddy tried to go away a retail park in King’s Lynn, Norfolk at 9pm on Friday.

The pair frantically requested passersby for assist so they may get residence to their youngsters and have been relieved when a Fb buddy provided to assist.

Nevertheless the dialog shortly turned bitter when the person, identified solely as Luke, demanded an image of Ms Pywell, 25, in her bra in return for the favour.

After asking the place she was and her buddy was stranded, Luke stated: ‘What’s in it for me xxx’

A shocked Ms Pywell stated: ‘Significantly dude, we have each acquired children we wanna get residence to and [we’re] freezing! Please simply assist us out.’

Luke, who Ms Pywell had by no means met and solely knew from Fb, then stated: ‘Yeah I’ll however ship me a pic of you in your bra and I will be there [in] 5 minutes xx.’

The mother-of-one pretended to supply a photograph of her bra when she acquired residence – however Luke didn’t consider her and insisted three extra instances for a peek at her underwear.

Telling Luke she had ‘extra self-respect’ than that, she branded him a ‘d***’ and advised him to ‘go f*** your self’.

Ms Pywell acquired her ultimate revenge when she despatched an image of her muddy shoe and stated: ‘Here is your soiled pic. A***gap.’

Fortunately one other buddy got here to the rescue for the stranded pair they usually have been in a position to jumpstart their automotive and get residence earlier than 10pm.

Ms Pywell, who works as a carer, stated: ‘It is completely surprising as a result of if you’re in that state of affairs you do not anticipate somebody to make the most of you want that.

‘I could not consider what I used to be studying. I wished him to see sense that he cannot get away with doing that, however he clearly did not.’

She has now deleted Luke, who had added her on Fb months earlier than, as a buddy and blocked him so he can now not contact her.