Man pleads not guilty in vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue

A Pennsylvania man accused of ransacking a Beverly Hills synagogue and damaging a number of Jewish relics has been charged with felony vandalism and accused of a hate crime, prosecutors stated Monday.

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, pleaded not responsible to 1 rely of felony vandalism, one rely of second-degree housebreaking and denied his function within the alleged hate crime, officers stated.

If convicted on all expenses, he faces a most of six years in state jail.

In response to Beverly Hills police, on Dec. 14 Redding pressured his manner into the Nessah Synagogue and ransacked it, shredding prayer books, overturning chairs and tossing blue and white tallits and kippahs on the ground. The vandalism was found by a church worker.

“When my husband came home and told me what happened, I was shocked. The whole community was shocked,” Simin Imanuel, a longtime congregant, advised The Instances after the incident.

The assault got here at a time when the neighborhood is particularly alert to anti-Semitic violence.

Hate crimes in Los Angeles County have reached their highest level in almost a decade, based on an annual report by the L.A. County Fee on Human Relations. Though spiritual crimes general declined barely, anti-Jewish crimes rose 14% and constituted 83% of religion-motivated crimes.

Earlier this month, two shooters killed three folks at a Jewish grocery retailer, along with a police officer at a cemetery a couple of mile away. In April, a capturing on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego County got here precisely six months after 11 folks have been killed on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

At a neighborhood city corridor on the Beverly Hilton final week after the vandalism, police obtained a standing ovation once they introduced Redding’s arrest. He was situated in Hawaii.

Redding is due again in court docket Jan. 30.

