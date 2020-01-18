Man Posed As IAS Officer On Matrimonial Site To Dupe Women; Arrested

The accused has been recognized as 32-year-old Aditya Mhatre, a civil engineer.

Mumbai:

The police in Mumbai arrested a person who used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer on matrimonial web sites to lure girls and later dupe them of lakhs of rupees.

The accused has been recognized as 32-year-old Aditya Mhatre, who’s a civil engineer. Senior Police Inspector of the Dindoshi police station, Dharendra Kamble, stated that the person has duped near 25 girls.

“We have arrested a man named Aditya, who had made his profile on a prominent marriage website and used it to commit fraud with approximately 25 women,” Mr Kamble informed reporters.

Aditya Mhatre additionally posted photographs with imported automobiles on his social media accounts to create the impression of him being wealthy, which he used to additional persuade and lure the ladies he was trying to dupe.

“He is a civil engineer but he used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer or said he was in another prominent government post to lure girls and extract Rs 5 to 15 lakh from each woman,” the police official stated.

A criticism towards Mr Mhatre had reportedly been filed on the police station a number of days earlier, following which the police workforce swung into motion and caught the accused.