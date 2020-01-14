Man Poses As Cop, Makes Extortion Call To Madhya Pradesh MLA; Arrested

Police mentioned that the person had cheated a number of individuals prior to now. (Representational)

Indore:

A 35-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a police officer and attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

Suresh Ghanchi, the accused, is suspected to be concerned in related crimes in different states too, the police mentioned.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma mentioned the person known as Mr Vijawargiya and launched himself as metropolis Superintendent of Police (East) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi. He allegedly requested the MLA to switch Rs 10 lakh to a a sure account.

On the Truecaller app, the quantity confirmed as being registered beneath the identify “SP Indore”.

After Mr Vijayvargiya filed a criticism with the police, the quantity was traced to the person and he was arrested.

Police mentioned that the person had cheated a number of individuals in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and different states, generally posing as a prime police or authorities officer or a choose or a public consultant. He was additionally discovered to be good at mimicking voices, the police mentioned.