Man Posing As UP Minister Arrested After Goa Chief Minister Alerts Cops

The accused was supplied a safety officer as he had proven himself as minister. (Representational)

Goa Police have arrested a person for allegedly posing as a minister from Uttar Pradesh by submitting pretend paperwork and staying at a state visitor home in Panaji for over 10 days.

4 of his accomplices, who have been staying with him on the state visitor home, have additionally been arrested, a senior Goa Crime Department official mentioned on Thursday.

The accused, Sunil Singh, was arrested after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him.

Singh stayed on the state visitor home for nearly 12 days earlier than being caught on Tuesday. He had even sought an appointment with the chief minister, the official mentioned. “As he had shown his designation as Minister of Cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government, he was also provided a personal security officer from the Goa Police,” the

official mentioned.

After his behaviour was discovered to be suspicious, Mr Sawant introduced it to the discover of the Goa Police. “I asked the Crime Branch to arrest the person. He had produced forged letters and e-mails to claim that he was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government,” Mr Sawant instructed

reporters.

The accused additionally met Goa Cooperation Minister Govind Gawade within the ministerial block right here final week and mentioned numerous points associated to the division. When requested about it, Mr Gawade mentioned, “I was told that he was a state guest and a minister in the UP Cabinet. I didn’t meet him for much time. He was with me for 10 minutes.”

Mr Gawade mentioned he additionally discovered Singh’s behaviour a little bit suspicious.

“So when I went back home, I searched for information on him on the internet but could not find anyone with that name. But I couldn”t follow up the matter, as I was busy in other things,” the minister mentioned.

The Crime Department official mentioned Singh and his aides allegedly cast official paperwork of the UP authorities. “We will be seeking help from our UP counterparts in the investigation,” he mentioned.

The accused additionally attended a faculty operate in Canacona taluka of South Goa district the place he was invited because the chief visitor throughout his keep within the state.

