Man punches 81-year-old at gas station and steals her car, police say

A carjacker led police on a wild pursuit Thursday, finally crashing right into a cruiser in a automobile he stole from an 81-year-old grandmother he attacked at a fuel station, authorities stated.

Marlene Martin was filling her automobile with fuel at a Chevron within the 7500 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard within the Westchester space simply earlier than four p.m. Thursday when a person approached her and requested for a trip, Los Angeles police stated.

She instructed authorities she dismissed the person and he walked away however returned moments later, luring Martin from her automobile by saying her fuel tank wasn’t closed correctly. The person then punched Martin and persevering with to assault after she had fallen, police stated.

“He kicked me after I was on the ground,” Martin instructed KNBC-TV Channel four, pointing to her bandaged face.

The suspect bought into Martin’s white Toyota sedan and fled, authorities stated. He led police on a chase, driving erratically and bouncing from one aspect of the road to the opposite.

About 20 minutes into the pursuit, video exhibits the motive force crashing head-on right into a police cruiser close to Westmoreland and Washington boulevard in Harvard Heights. The person will get out through the motive force’s aspect window and flees on foot earlier than being tackled by 4 cops.

The suspect, whose title has not been launched but, was taken into custody.