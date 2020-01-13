January 13, 2020 | 9:40am | Up to date January 13, 2020 | 9:45am

A person who survived greater than three weeks in sub-zero Alaska temperatures was rescued when troopers noticed his “SOS” message scrawled within the snow — and located him wanting like Tom Hanks in “Cast Away,” authorities stated.

Tyson Steele, 30, a homesteader from Utah, was found protected, albeit hungry and chilly, final Thursday after fleeing his burning distant cabin in mid-December, Alaska State Troopers stated.

“Steele’s shoulder-length hair, chestnut brown near the roots fading to golden blond near its frayed tips, hung matted and dreadlocks-like over his neck,” Alaska State Trooper Ken Marsh wrote within the press launch. “His auburn beard flowed untrimmed to his chest. The combination made him seem vaguely reminiscent of actor Tom Hanks’ character in the movie ‘Cast Away.’ ”

Steele’s cabin was all however destroyed by a “big piece of cardboard” he was burning on his woodstove that apparently set the roof ablaze on Dec. 17 or 18, in accordance with the state troopers.

Steele’s 6-year-old canine Phil didn’t survive the inferno — which additionally destroyed most of his possessions within the cabin about 20 miles exterior the village of Skwentna, the place he had lived alone since September, in accordance with authorities.

However Steele, who didn’t have a working telephone or a map, survived — initially hunkering down in a snow cave for 2 days.

“It was just big enough for my sleeping bags and me and a couple things of food,” he stated in a press launch concerning the rescue. “And that stayed, you know, snow caves are pretty nice for survival. There’s a lot of insulation. It can be negative 40 outside and if you have a candle – which I didn’t – but if you do, it can be above 30 degrees. But I just huddled into that dark cave and I slept. I slept for a really long time. And it was, it was warm. Warmer than outside.”

Tyson Steele (left) is greeted by Helo three Tactical Flight Officer Zac Johnson upon being rescued Alaska State Troopers

Then he scavenged supplies from what remained of his cabin to construct a makeshift shelter. He rationed some 30 days of meals that he was capable of salvage.

“Once I got the second shelter built, I kept a fire in the woodstove perpetually,” Steele stated. “And I basically use that to heat up my food. It’s not about keeping the shelter warm, because it basically just took that edge off.”

Troopers carried out a welfare verify on Steele Thursday after involved pals stated they hadn’t heard from him.

When authorities flew over the distant space in a helicopter, they noticed the “SOS message” and noticed a haggard-looking Steele waving his arms for assist.

Following his rescue, Steele’s pals accommodated him with a bathe, and — at his request — a “McDonald’s Combo Meal No. 2.”

Now, Steele plans to take a while to recuperate from the ordeal.

“I’m probably going to go back home to Salt Lake City. Not ‘back’ home, because this is my home,” he stated of the Alaska wilderness. “But to my family. They’ve got a dog. And that would be some therapy.”