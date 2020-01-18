January 18, 2020 | 1:33pm | Up to date January 18, 2020 | 1:36pm

A Michigan man discovered greater than free change when he searched his secondhand sofa’s cushions.

Howard Kirby had bought a settee and ottoman from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore location in central Michigan for $70, however seen one of many couch cushions was uncomfortable.

After three weeks he and his daughter-in-law investigated and located a field contained in the cushion with a surprising amount of money.

“[My daughter-in-law] pulls it out and she says, ‘Dad, money,’” Kirby informed the ABC native affiliate.

For a scorching second Kirby was tempted to maintain the money, however finally determined in opposition to it.

“What would Jesus do? Jesus would give it back to the rightful owner,” Kirby mentioned.

So Kirby contacted the thrift retailer which alerted the sofa’s earlier homeowners, who collected the money that had been stashed by their late grandfather.

“I know how it is to lose something and never get it back,” Kirby mentioned after returning the cash.

“I’ve heard about it happening before and I always thought, ‘What would I do if I found that money?’ Now I know,” he mentioned. “Makes me feel good. I believe I’m doing the right thing.”