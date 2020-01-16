Man reveals he killed girlfriend during television interview in incident compared to Joker movie 

By Corazon Miller For Mailonline

Printed: 10:16 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:28 EST, 16 January 2020

An Indian man admitted on dwell TV that he killed his girlfriend in a confession that has been likened to a pivotal scene within the movie Joker.

Maninder Singh, 27, reportedly went into the studio on the Information18 workplace in India’s northern metropolis of Chandigarh and advised a cameraman he wished to ‘confess’.

He was then taken into the studio and his confession broadcast dwell on TV, earlier than being arrested shortly after.

A seize from the Information18 exhibits Maninder Singh (left) within the studio as he gave his confession. He admitted to killing his girlfriend, citing a breakdown within the marriage negotiations along with her household as the rationale

Singh advised the present’s presenter he had killed, Sarbjit Kaur, after marriage talks failed as a result of her household didn’t like that he was of a unique caste.

His girlfriend’s physique, had been discovered on December 30 in a lodge the couple had stayed in, and Singh had been on the run ever since.

On Tuesday he felt compelled to admit, as a result of he mentioned police had been harassing his household.

Singh’s televised confession has drawn comparisons to the 2019 film, Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix performed the a part of Arthur Fleck who was a troubled, failed comic within the 2019 movie Joker

Phoenix, depicted above as failed comic Arthur Fleck, who throughout a dwell TV present additionally confessed to a number of murders earlier than persevering with with a rant about society at giant

Within the film a failed comic Arthur Fleck, performed by the award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, goes onto a dwell TV present and confesses to a number of murderers.

Fleck continues ranting about how society abandons the downtrodden earlier than he shoots the host, sparking riots on the street in opposition to the rich.

Punjab police have advised the BBC that Singh was additionally suspected of killing one other girlfriend within the neighbouring state of Haryana and had been out on bail on the time of Ms Kaur’s killing.

Chandigarh police official Neha Yadav advised the BBC it was probably the person had aired his confession in an effort to garner sympathy.

‘He wished publicity and sympathy, and likewise hoped that some lawyer would take up his case as he had no cash to have interaction a lawyer.’