Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for attacking real estate agent in Commerce City

A person who posed as an dwelling purchaser after which attacked a feminine actual property agent with a knife and bear spray was sentenced to 16 years in jail on Friday.

Commerce Metropolis Police Division Ernest Robert Chrisman.

Ernest Robert Chrisman, 44, pleaded responsible to tried aggravated theft with a lethal weapon, in line with a information launch from the 17th Judicial District Lawyer’s Workplace.

Chrisman cornered the lady on the second flooring of an Aspen Hills condominium on Aug. four in Commerce Metropolis as she was making ready for an open home. He tried to pressure her right into a closet and requested her to take away a hoop, in line with earlier studies.

She pulled a pistol from an ankle holster and shot at Chrisman simply as he sprayed her with bear mace. The shot missed.

The girl was handled at a hospital for her accidents.

“This is going to leave a lasting scar. She was lucky that she wasn’t hurt worse than she was,” Senior Deputy District Lawyer Patrick Freeman was quoted as saying within the information launch. “This was an incredibly violent and premeditated crime which is reflected in his sentence.”

Freeman advised the courtroom that Chrisman deliberate the theft as a result of he wanted the cash, the discharge mentioned.

Police have been in a position to establish Chrisman as a result of he left behind a brochure in regards to the condominium that had his fingerprints.