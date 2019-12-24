Man sentenced to 160 years in prison for Aurora murder

A person who killed a 22-year-old and wounded a second particular person in a June 2018 capturing was sentenced to 160 years in jail in Arapahoe County District Courtroom, in keeping with a Monday information launch from the 18th Judicial District Lawyer’s Workplace.

A jury discovered Joseph Allen Collins Jr., 25, responsible in September of capturing an unarmed Zachary Robinson, 22, and his unnamed, 22-year-old buddy in Aurora in June 2018. Collins was convicted of second-degree homicide, tried second-degree homicide, two counts of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a earlier offender. Collins is was dominated a routine offender and had his sentences multiplied, the discharge stated. He was sentenced on Dec. 17.

“The system did not fail this miscreant. He chose to fail society,” District Lawyer George Brauchler was quoted as saying within the information launch.

On June 25, 2018, Robinson and his buddy have been strolling via the widespread space of an residence advanced on the 2000 block of of Paris Approach in Aurora. A disagreement broke out between the 2 and Collins.

Collins pulled out a gun and shot the 2 of them earlier than fleeing the scene.

Collins obtained a 96-year sentence for Robinson’s homicide and 64 years for the tried homicide, the information launch stated. These sentences will run consecutively whereas sentences for the opposite convictions will run concurrently.