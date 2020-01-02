January 2, 2020 | 10:56am | Up to date January 2, 2020 | 10:58am

A South Carolina man torched his condo after discovering out he was getting evicted, authorities stated.

Forrest Lavery West, 46, is accused of beginning a fireplace contained in the Chicora Arms Flats in North Charleston early Wednesday after getting an eviction discover on Tuesday, based on an affidavit obtained by the WCSC.

Residents on the advanced informed police West set his second-floor unit ablaze whereas screaming that he wished to burn the whole constructing down and that its proprietor “would be getting his insurance money,” the doc states.

Witnesses stated West set hearth to a dresser exterior of his condo earlier than igniting a pillow and tossing it inside, inflicting flames to unfold to a different condo. No accidents had been reported, however six items had been broken, displacing 13 residents and three youngsters, hearth officers informed WCSC.

“There’s no logic to what he did,” Nathaniel McCloud, who lives on the advanced, informed WCIV. “I just got me and my people to safety and watched the firemen do their job.”

McCloud stated he regrets not reaching out to West to see if he wanted assist.

“Maybe I could have intervened,” he stated. “I feel like I let him down as a friend and like he let me down by doing something as stupid as this. I’m just sorry I wasn’t aware enough to realize exactly how deep his pain was.”

One other resident recalled a dramatic scene after the blaze broke out.

“Everybody screaming, panicking like this whole thing about to burn down,” Lathronia Johnson informed the station. “I hurt for a lot of them. They’re like my family.”

West, who was charged with second-degree arson, disputed the allegations throughout a court docket look Wednesday, WCSC reviews.

“It was an accident,” he informed a decide. “I dropped my lighter.”

West remained in custody Thursday at a jail in Charleston County, data present. It’s unclear if he’s employed an lawyer.