Man shot dead in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood identified

A person who was shot useless Friday in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood was recognized as 34-year-old Brad Edmonds, the Denver Workplace of the Medical Examiner stated.

Edmonds was pronounced useless at scene within the 1400 block of Yosemite Road. He died of a gunshot wound and his method of loss of life is a murder, the health worker’s information launch stated.

Shon A. Medina, 34, has been arrested in reference to the capturing, police stated.

Medina, who’s being held with out bond for investigation of first-degree homicide, claims the incident arose over a cash dispute and that the capturing was in self protection, in keeping with a possible trigger assertion.

A second man, Edmonds’ twin brother, was additionally shot, in keeping with police. He was hit a number of instances and was discovered after the capturing at a restaurant within the 8800 block of East Colfax Avenue.

The surviving twin informed investigators that the brothers went to a house on Yosemite Road to be paid for a copper recycling deal, the assertion stated. Medina, who opened the entrance door, argued with the pair and pictures have been fired. An investigation is ongoing.