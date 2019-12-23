GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
The incident occurred round 136th Avenue and Franklin Avenue
A person was shot and dumped out of a automobile on Monday, the Thornton Police Division confirmed.
The incident occurred round 136th Avenue and Franklin Avenue, police spokesman Sgt. Tom Connor stated.
Police couldn’t present a number of particulars as they’re nonetheless deciding whether or not the incident falls beneath the jurisdiction of Adam’s County Sheriff or Thornton Police.
