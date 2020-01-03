News

Man sought in robbery of Canada Post worker

January 3, 2020
Toronto Police have launched pictures of a person needed for allegedly attacking and stealing the belongings of a Canada Publish employee in a downtown apartment.

On Nov. 22, simply after the midday hour, the postie was making deliveries at a apartment constructing within the Bathurst St. and Lakeshore Blvd. W. space when the theft occurred.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9 and unshaven with quick darkish hair. He was sporting a black North Face jacket, blue pants, and black and white runners.


A picture launched by Toronto Police of a person needed within the theft of a Canada Publish employee on Nov. 22, 2019.

He fled the scene by alleyways heading east.

Anybody with data is requested to name 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

