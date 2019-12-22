News

Man sought in violent downtown sex assault

December 22, 2019
Toronto Police are on the lookout for assist figuring out an “armed, violent and dangerous” man wished for a downtown sexual assault on Saturday.

At about four:45 p.m., a 22-year-old girl was within the Sherbourne and Dundas Sts. space when she was approached by a person with a knife who tried to rob her.

The lady was then pressured into an alley the place she was sexually assaulted.

Her attacker is described as black with a medium complexion, 25 to 30 years outdated and about 5-foot-10 with a medium muscular construct. He was clear shaven with a large face and carrying black pants and a black jacket with a white hood.

Police say the person shouldn’t be approached and 911 must be known as instantly.

Anybody with info is requested to name 416-808-7464 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

