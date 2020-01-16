Man Surrenders After Killing Wife By Hitting Her With Iron Pestle: Cops

The accused after consuming liquor modified his thoughts and surrendered: Cops

Nagpur:

A person allegedly killed his spouse by smashing her brow with an iron pestle after an argument over some home difficulty in Wadi space in Nagpur, police stated.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and the accused, Siddharth Sonpipale (35), surrendered earlier than police hours later, following which he was arrested, police stated.

“The couple resided in Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Wadi. They used to frequently quarrel over petty issues. After an argument on Wednesday, Siddharth thrashed his wife Alka (28). In a fit of rage, he picked up an iron pestle and hit her on her forehead, killing her on the spot,” head constable of Wadi police station, Rajendra Borate stated.

“The man then tried to destroy the evidence by washing his dead wife’s blood-soaked clothes. He left his home after cleaning the floor and covering the body in a blanket,” he added.

The accused then consumed liquor someplace outdoors and altered his thoughts.

“He surrendered before the police and told them about the crime he had committed,.” Borate stated.

An offence underneath homicide and inflicting disappearance of proof has been registered towards him, police stated.