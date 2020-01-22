Man Suspected Of Placing Bomb At Mangaluru Airport Surrenders Before Cops

Adithya Rao, suspected on inserting bombs at Mangaluru Airport, surrendered this morning.

Mangaluru:

A 36-year-old man, who was suspected to have positioned an explosive on the Mangaluru Worldwide Airport on Monday, surrendered earlier than police this morning in Bengaluru. He was upset about not getting a job, police mentioned.

An alert was sounded on the Mangaluru Worldwide Airport on Monday morning after safety personnel discovered a dwell explosive on its premises. Police had launched pictures of a suspect seen leaving the airport in an auto rickshaw.

The suspect, Adithya Rao, surrendered in the present day. Rao, reportedly an engineering and MBA graduate, has been detained for inquiry and medical exams.

A probe crew of Mangaluru police is flying to Bengaluru to query the suspect. “Mangaluru city police investigation team is flying to Bengaluru shortly to investigate the developments in connection with MIA case.. the team will question the suspect and will initiate further necessary legal action,” Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru Metropolis, Harsha tweeted this morning.