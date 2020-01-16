Man ‘swallows two live eels to treat his constipation after following a folk remedy’ 

By MailOnline Reporter

A development employee in China has practically died after swallowing two reside eels in a determined bid to deal with his constipation, in response to a report.

It’s mentioned that the creatures, described as ‘very thick’ by medics, later tore via his intestines, leaving him in vital situation.

The 51-year-old man had blindly adopted a folks treatment which claims that gobbling eels alive might assist him move his strong waste, a surgeon mentioned after eradicating the fish from the affected person in emergency surgical procedure.

An X-ray picture (left) proven by a hospital in China exhibits what gave the impression to be two eels lodged in two sides of a affected person’s stomach. It’s mentioned the affected person, a development employee, had adopted a folks treatment and swallowed the creatures (proper, file photograph) alive to deal with his constipation

Dr Solar Haijian, a deputy director on the Jiangsu Provincial Conventional Chinese language Medication Hospital, is seen displaying the affected person’s X-ray pictures to a reporter. The eels had been eliminated

The medical case was revealed by Jiangsu Public Channel throughout each day information programme Information 360.

In response to the report, the unnamed affected person was rushed to the ER of a hospital in Nanjing by his colleagues round midday final Thursday.



He was in nice agony and advised the medics that he had swallowed two reside eels about 24 hours earlier than.

It’s mentioned that the person was a migrant employee and lived within the metropolis on his personal, due to this fact he didn’t search medical help directly.

Medic mentioned he was in a state of shock as a consequence of life-threatening bacterial an infection and his colon had been ruptured. Emergency surgical procedure was organized.

Unverified footage (above) circulating on social media claims to indicate the second the eels had been faraway from the person, however its authenticity stays unknown. Dr Solar mentioned that surgeons discovered two ‘very thick’ eels outdoors of the person’s intestines within the decrease a part of his stomach

X-ray pictures proven by the medics to the TV station present what gave the impression to be two eels lodged in two sides of the affected person’s stomach.

Unverified footage circulating on social media claims to indicate the second the eels had been faraway from the person, however its authenticity stays unknown.

Dr Solar Haijian, a deputy director on the Jiangsu Provincial Conventional Chinese language Medication Hospital, advised Information 360 that surgeons discovered two ‘very thick’ eels outdoors of his intestines within the decrease a part of his stomach.

In addition they discovered a two-centimetre-wide (zero.Eight-inch-wide) gap on his sigmoid colon.

‘As a result of the eels had been alive whereas being swallowed… An individual’s intestines are fragile, due to this fact they are going to be ruptured as quickly as [the eels] chunk them,’ Dr Solar mentioned.

The person was noticed within the Intensive Care Models after the surgical procedure and has since been discharged, it’s mentioned.