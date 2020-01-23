Man traded fentanyl and heroin for grenades and machine guns, federal officials say

A U.S. citizen dwelling in Tijuana has been indicted on fees of buying and selling medication for weapons, together with machine weapons and grenade launchers, which he meant to supply to Mexican gangs, federal authorities mentioned this week.

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles charged Pedro Roberto Hernandez-Gomez with possession of machine weapons, making an attempt to move explosives, being a felon in possession of firearms, distribution of heroin and distribution of fentanyl.

Hernandez-Gomez, 31, agreed to supply the narcotics in change for weapons, together with grenades and handguns, in response to the federal affidavit.

“It is clear these machine guns and grenade launchers were destined for criminal groups in Mexico,” Carlos A. Canino, a particular agent in control of the L.A. area division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, mentioned in a press release.

Courtroom information present Hernandez-Gomez, a convicted felon, organized the swap throughout a gathering Dec. 20 in Los Angeles with undercover brokers from the ATF who had been posing as firearms traffickers. He returned to L.A. on Jan. 7 to commerce a kilogram every of heroin and fentanyl for firearms and grenades, in response to the affidavit.

The plan concerned his taking possession of three Bushmaster 5.56-millimeter machine weapons, three 40-mm grenade launchers and 72 inert grenades, which he thought had been reside explosives, in response to a information launch from the ATF.

Shortly after he loaded the weapons into his silver Dodge minivan, undercover brokers arrested Hernandez-Gomez and located his U.S. passport in his automobile. Hernandez-Gomez advised brokers he deliberate to take the weapons again to Tijuana and would obtain a bit over $100 for making the journey, in response to the affidavit. He additionally mentioned he was anticipating about $20,000, a small share of the complete worth of the firearms.

“This is a prime example of the type of violent criminal ATF targets along with the partnership of the U.S. attorney’s office,” Canino mentioned. “ATF works diligently to stop firearm trafficking schemes so guns do not end up in in the hands of criminals, gangs or cartels, and we will continue to do so.”

Hernandez-Gomez’s public defender, Howard Shneider, couldn’t instantly be reached Thursday for remark.