Man Utd 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Man Utd fixtures 2019/20

January

7: CC – Man Utd v Man Metropolis (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

11: Man Utd v Norwich (three:00pm)

19: Liverpool v Man Utd (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Man Utd v Burnley (eight:15pm) BT Sport

29: CC – Man Metropolis v Man Utd (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

February

1: Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

WINTER BREAK

17: Chelsea v Man Utd (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

23: Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)

March

1: Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

7: Man Utd v Man Metropolis (three:00pm)

14: Tottenham v Man Utd (three:00pm)

21: Man Utd v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

April

four: Brighton v Man Utd (three:00pm)

11: Man Utd v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

18: Aston Villa v Man Utd (three:00pm)

25: Man Utd v Southampton (three:00pm)

Might

2: Crystal Palace v Man Utd (three:00pm)

9: Man Utd v West Ham (three:00pm)

17: Leicester v Man Utd (three:00pm)

Man Utd package 2019/20

United have gone again to fundamentals with their model new package designed by Nike.

The black gradient traces are gone, changed by a easy black trim and protect across the badge.

New signing, new [email protected] in #MUFC colors ???? pic.twitter.com/ZxuWGSbY82 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019

Man Utd switch information

Accomplished offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Daniel James (Swansea) – £18m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) – £50m

Harry Maguire (Leicester) – £80m

OUT

Ander Herrera (Paris St-Germain) – Free

James Wilson (Aberdeen) – Free

Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito) – Free

Kieran O’Hara (Burton) – Mortgage

Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham) – Free

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – Mortgage

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – £80m

Easy methods to watch Man Utd video games on TV and dwell streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels stuffed with dwell sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will be capable to stream matches through the SkyGo app on a variety of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their current contracts for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web big wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games dwell, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Man Utd stadium information

Identify: Previous Trafford

Capability: 74,994

Location: Manchester

Yr opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards

Man Utd 2019/20 season preview

How will Man Utd fare in 2019/20?

