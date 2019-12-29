Man Utd Ease Past Burnley Thanks To Martial, Rashford Strikes

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford scored late in every half as Man United moved into fifth place within the Premier League with a powerful 2-Zero win at Burnley. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males have responded positively to a disappointing 2-Zero defeat to then bottom-of-the-table Watford lower than every week in the past to go into the brand new 12 months with recent perception they’ll safe a return to the Champions League subsequent season. “In the first half I thought we were very good. We controlled it and dominated it,” mentioned Man Utd supervisor Solskjaer.

“Second half of course there will be a couple more incidents in your box because they are throwing the ball into it, but it was great defending.”

If Manchester United are to attain their purpose of ending within the prime 4, Martial and Rashford can be key and so they once more offered the targets for the Crimson Devils in a recreation of few clear-cut probabilities.

There have been additionally positives for Solskjaer on the again as his aspect ended a club-record 14-match run with out a Premier League clear sheet.

“We’re a team who haven’t been conceding many chances, but set-pieces and other basic things have been letting us down,” mentioned Harry Maguire, who United spent a world document 80 million kilos ($104 million) for a defender on in August to attempt to ease their defensive issues.

“On our day we can beat anyone, but we’ve been far too inconsistent this year. We didn’t perform at all at Watford, so it was important to come here, do the basics well and keep the clean sheet.”

Burnley haven’t overwhelmed Man Utd since 2009 and by no means seemed prone to spring a shock.

“They are still a very strong side,” mentioned Burnley boss Sean Dyche. “I know they have been up and down this season but you look at the players they have got.”

Rashford was first to threaten when he hit the skin of the put up halfway by way of the primary half.

However Burnley had been architects of their very own downfall simply earlier than half-time when Charlie Taylor gifted possession to Andreas Perreira and he fed Martial to attain his third purpose in two video games.

Phil Bardsley pressured David De Gea right into a wonderful save with Burnley’s solely shot on track.

Man Utd lastly acquired the second purpose their efficiency deserved so as to add a shine to the scoreline deep into stoppage time.

Daniel James led a counter-attack down the precise and Rashford slotted house his 16th purpose of the season on the second try after slipping as he rounded Nick Pope.