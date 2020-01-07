Man Utd v Man City: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on TV and live stream

Manchester United tackle rivals Manchester Metropolis within the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Outdated Trafford.

United boast a wealthy historical past within the competitors with 5 triumphs underneath their belt, the newest coming in 2017.

Nonetheless, it’s Metropolis who’ve dominated the event lately having received the League Cup 4 occasions within the final six seasons – with a complete of six of their historical past.

Each groups will area their strongest line-ups in a bid for supremacy, although United are juggling a hefty damage checklist headed by the elusive Paul Pogba.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you should find out about tips on how to watch the Man Utd v Man Metropolis recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Utd v Man Metropolis?

Man Utd v Man Metropolis will kick off at eight:00pm on Tuesday seventh January 2020.

watch Man Utd v Man Metropolis on TV and stay stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Most important Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

Should you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by means of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

United love nothing greater than taking a giant, assured stride ahead earlier than taking pictures themselves within the foot and scuttling backwards.

They had been actually woeful in opposition to Arsenal but accidents might power Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into fielding an identical XI – Nemanja Matic and all.

Metropolis foster a relentless profitable mentality within the home cups and can get off to a stable begin on this tie.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Man Metropolis