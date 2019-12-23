Man Utd v Newcastle: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Manchester United tackle Newcastle in a traditional Premier League fixture on Boxing Day – dwell on Amazon Prime.

The Pink Devils have impressed over the past couple of months beneath Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however a 2-Zero defeat to backside membership Watford may have the critics circling as soon as extra.

Signal as much as watch Premier League on Amazon Prime – together with free 30-day trial

Newcastle additionally appear to have discovered an honest rhythm within the high flight and can hope to consolidate their place within the secure mid-table realm with one eye wanting up the desk on the high six.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things that you must learn about tips on how to watch the Man Utd v Newcastle recreation by way of Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Find out how to watch Amazon Prime Premier League video games in your TV

Full listing of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime

Find out how to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime

You may watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime by way of their Premier League web page.

All that you must do is choose which recreation you wish to watch from the listing.

If you happen to don’t have an account, take a look at the newest Amazon Prime gives together with a 30-day free trial that will provide you with full entry to all Premier League video games on the platform.

A subscription normally prices simply £7.99 monthly and contains your entire Amazon Prime Video library in addition to free next-day supply on hundreds of things from the principle Amazon retailer.

Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime this season

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Neither facet boasts an exhilarating attacking file however Man Utd want Marcus Rashford to encourage his crew as soon as once more.

Anthony Martial and Daniel James have been extra reserved in current weeks, with Rashford choosing up a lot of the goalscoring burden.

Joelinton proceed to falter up entrance for Newcastle however Miguel Almiron’s first purpose for the membership will give his confidence a much-needed shot within the arm.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle

Full listing of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime