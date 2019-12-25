Man Utd v Newcastle: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Manchester United tackle Newcastle in a basic Premier League fixture on Boxing Day – dwell on Amazon Prime.

The Crimson Devils have impressed during the last couple of months below Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however a 2-Zero defeat to backside membership Watford can have the critics circling as soon as extra.

Signal as much as watch Premier League on Amazon Prime – together with free 30-day trial

Newcastle additionally appear to have discovered an honest rhythm within the prime flight and can hope to consolidate their place within the protected mid-table realm with one eye wanting up the desk on the prime six.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it’s essential to learn about how one can watch the Man Utd v Newcastle sport through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How you can watch Amazon Prime Premier League video games in your TV

Full listing of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime

How you can watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime

You may watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime by means of their Premier League web page.

All it’s essential to do is choose which sport you wish to watch from the listing.

In the event you don’t have an account, try the newest Amazon Prime affords together with a 30-day free trial that provides you with full entry to all Premier League video games on the platform.

A subscription often prices simply £7.99 per thirty days and consists of the complete Amazon Prime Video library in addition to free next-day supply on hundreds of things from the principle Amazon retailer.

Check out the newest offers for Amazon Prime this season

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Neither aspect boasts an exciting attacking file however Man Utd want Marcus Rashford to encourage his group as soon as once more.

Anthony Martial and Daniel James have been extra reserved in latest weeks, with Rashford selecting up a lot of the goalscoring burden.

Joelinton proceed to falter up entrance for Newcastle however Miguel Almiron’s first purpose for the membership will give his confidence a much-needed shot within the arm.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle

Full listing of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime