Man Utd v Newcastle: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Manchester United tackle Newcastle in a basic Premier League fixture on Boxing Day – stay on Amazon Prime.

The Purple Devils have impressed over the past couple of months beneath Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however a 2-Zero defeat to backside membership Watford can have the critics circling as soon as extra.

Signal as much as watch Premier League on Amazon Prime – together with free 30-day trial

Newcastle additionally appear to have discovered an honest rhythm within the high flight and can hope to consolidate their place within the protected mid-table realm with one eye wanting up the desk on the high six.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces you could learn about the right way to watch the Man Utd v Newcastle recreation through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The right way to watch Amazon Prime Premier League video games in your TV

Full checklist of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime

The right way to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime

You may watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime by their Premier League web page.

All you could do is choose which recreation you wish to watch from the checklist.

Should you don’t have an account, try the most recent Amazon Prime presents together with a 30-day free trial that offers you full entry to all Premier League video games on the platform.

A subscription normally prices simply £7.99 monthly and consists of the whole Amazon Prime Video library in addition to free next-day supply on hundreds of things from the principle Amazon retailer.

Check out the most recent offers for Amazon Prime this season

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Neither facet boasts an exhilarating attacking report however Man Utd want Marcus Rashford to encourage his staff as soon as once more.

Anthony Martial and Daniel James have been extra reserved in current weeks, with Rashford choosing up a lot of the goalscoring burden.

Joelinton proceed to falter up entrance for Newcastle however Miguel Almiron’s first aim for the membership will give his confidence a much-needed shot within the arm.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle

Full checklist of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime