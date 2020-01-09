Man Validated After Discovering Popular Kid From High School Ended Up Bottoming Out Almost As Much As He Did

GLENDIVE, MT—Discovering himself deeply happy upon studying that his alpha classmate’s life turned out almost as shitty as his personal, native automotive upholstery repairman Josh Vick, 29, felt deeply validated Thursday upon discovering that Luke Morris, one of the vital fashionable children in his highschool class, had bottomed out nearly as a lot as he himself has. “It’s really satisfying to know that even though he seemed like a golden boy with everything going for him when we were younger, he still managed to fuck up almost as bad as me,” mentioned Vick, noting how good it felt to know that Morris, who was scouted by Division I soccer groups again when he was a highschool quarterback, someway by no means made it out of the marginally extra prosperous neighborhood of Glendale, the place Vick additionally nonetheless lives. “I was so jealous of him growing up, but to see that he weighs only 10 or so pounds less than I do really puts my grudge to rest. And it’s pretty sad that he’s still dating Krista Kilmartin, the same old girl from high school, who by the way I was hopelessly in love with.” Vick reportedly felt smug after that Morris had taken a dead-end job as his supervisor on the native greenback retailer.