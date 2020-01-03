January 2, 2020 | eight:24pm

Wild footage exhibits a beachgoer in Santa Cruz being swept off a coastal cliff by an epic wave.

The dramatic second the water crashed down on the person at Bonny Doon Seashore Tuesday was shared to Fb by the County of Santa Cruz.

The footage exhibits the sufferer helplessly tumble down the rock and into the tough seas.

He was rescued by state park staff, the county stated.

“Waves can sneak up on you, as this Bonny Doon beachgoer recently discovered,” learn a part of the publish’s caption, whereas additionally warning “never turn your back on the ocean!”

The world surf has been lively. Swells on Thursday had been anticipated to achieve as much as 25 ft at west-facing seashores, the county stated, citing the Nationwide Climate Service.